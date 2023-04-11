HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.73% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Revance Therapeutics is $38.00. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.73% from its latest reported closing price of $31.47.

The projected annual revenue for Revance Therapeutics is $220MM, an increase of 66.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Alternative Investment Funds - Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund Class I holds 22K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 45.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVNC by 31.72% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Small Cap Index V.I. Fund Class I holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 13.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVNC by 25.58% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - Small Cap Core Portfolio SCB Class holds 32K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,014K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares, representing a decrease of 10.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVNC by 32.86% over the last quarter.

Princeton Global Asset Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revance Therapeutics. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVNC is 0.19%, a decrease of 3.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.00% to 93,769K shares. The put/call ratio of RVNC is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

Revance Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. Revance has successfully completed a Phase 3 program for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar (frown) lines and is pursuing U.S. regulatory approval. Revance is also evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the full upper face, including glabellar lines, forehead lines and crow's feet, as well as in two therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia and adult upper limb spasticity. To accompany DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, Revance owns a unique portfolio of premium products and services for U.S. aesthetics practices, including the exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, the first and only range of FDA-approved fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, and the HintMD fintech platform, which provides an integrated smart payment solution that supports aesthetic practice management, practice economics and practice loyalty. Revance has also partnered with Viatris (formerly Mylan N.V.) to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX®, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance is dedicated to making a difference by transforming patient experiences.

