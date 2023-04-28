HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 205.32% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Repare Therapeutics is 27.54. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 205.32% from its latest reported closing price of 9.02.

The projected annual revenue for Repare Therapeutics is 31MM, a decrease of 76.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repare Therapeutics. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 8.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPTX is 0.38%, an increase of 3.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.93% to 36,395K shares. The put/call ratio of RPTX is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 8,292K shares representing 19.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,322K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CHI Advisors holds 2,800K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,070K shares, representing a decrease of 9.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPTX by 9.57% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 2,737K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares, representing an increase of 11.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPTX by 40.19% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,728K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,128K shares, representing a decrease of 14.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPTX by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Repare Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company's pipeline includes its lead product candidate RP-3500, a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development, as well as RP-6306, a CCNE1-SL inhibitor, and a Polθ inhibitor program.

