HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 328.24% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regulus Therapeutics is 5.61. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 328.24% from its latest reported closing price of 1.31.

The projected annual revenue for Regulus Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regulus Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGLS is 0.02%, a decrease of 17.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 4,842K shares. The put/call ratio of RGLS is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 2,205K shares representing 11.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,195K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLS by 0.73% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 1,445K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USSCX - Science & Technology Fund Shares holds 627K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RSIFX - Victory RS Science and Technology Fund holds 177K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 163K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Regulus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs. Regulus has leveraged its oligonucleotide drug discovery and development expertise to develop a pipeline complemented by a rich intellectual property estate in the microRNA field. Regulus maintains its corporate headquarters in La Jolla, CA.

Additional reading:

