HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 318.66% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regulus Therapeutics is 5.61. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 318.66% from its latest reported closing price of 1.34.

The projected annual revenue for Regulus Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regulus Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGLS is 0.02%, a decrease of 26.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 4,838K shares. The put/call ratio of RGLS is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 2,195K shares representing 11.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 1,445K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USSCX - Science & Technology Fund Shares holds 627K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RSIFX - Victory RS Science and Technology Fund holds 177K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 163K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Regulus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs. Regulus has leveraged its oligonucleotide drug discovery and development expertise to develop a pipeline complemented by a rich intellectual property estate in the microRNA field. Regulus maintains its corporate headquarters in La Jolla, CA.

Key filings for this company:

