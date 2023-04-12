HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates RCI Hospitality Holdings (RICK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.25% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for RCI Hospitality Holdings is $134.13. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 76.25% from its latest reported closing price of $76.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RCI Hospitality Holdings is $299MM, an increase of 8.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.86.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Declares $0.06 Dividend

On February 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $76.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.49%, the lowest has been 0.18%, and the highest has been 1.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.85%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arizona State Retirement System holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

ISCB - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RICK by 0.37% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 56K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 12.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RICK by 72.64% over the last quarter.

QCEQRX - Equity Index Account Class R1 holds 7K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWV - iShares Russell 3000 ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RICK by 33.06% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in RCI Hospitality Holdings. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RICK is 0.25%, an increase of 9.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.24% to 4,521K shares. The put/call ratio of RICK is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.

See all RCI Hospitality Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.