HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 452.36% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is 23.75. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 452.36% from its latest reported closing price of 4.30.

The projected annual revenue for Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is 0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RANI is 0.04%, a decrease of 66.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.85% to 2,983K shares. The put/call ratio of RANI is 4.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 522K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 522K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RANI by 43.12% over the last quarter.

Nan Fung Group Holdings holds 494K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

United Services Automobile Association holds 481K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 448K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares, representing a decrease of 13.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RANI by 44.97% over the last quarter.

IBB - iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF holds 127K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RANI by 6.77% over the last quarter.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company that has developed a platform technology to enable oral delivery of biologic drugs.

