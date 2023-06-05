HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.66% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Puma Biotechnology is 5.10. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 43.66% from its latest reported closing price of 3.55.

The projected annual revenue for Puma Biotechnology is 231MM, a decrease of 1.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Puma Biotechnology. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBYI is 0.04%, a decrease of 43.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 28,647K shares. The put/call ratio of PBYI is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Camber Capital Management holds 4,235K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,986K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,677K shares, representing an increase of 10.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBYI by 15.55% over the last quarter.

Eversept Partners holds 1,938K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,508K shares, representing an increase of 22.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBYI by 11.36% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,875K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,813K shares, representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBYI by 32.77% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,835K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,699K shares, representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBYI by 23.47% over the last quarter.

Puma Biotechnology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. Puma in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. In February 2020, NERLYNX was also approved by the FDA in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

Key filings for this company:

