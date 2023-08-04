HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Protara Therapeutics (TARA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,160.94% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Protara Therapeutics is 32.03. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1,160.94% from its latest reported closing price of 2.54.

The projected annual revenue for Protara Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Protara Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TARA is 0.06%, a decrease of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.55% to 5,770K shares. The put/call ratio of TARA is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Opaleye Management holds 2,693K shares representing 23.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 794K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 831K shares, representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TARA by 14.50% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 290K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 284K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 209K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Protara Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Protara is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases with limited treatment options. Protara's portfolio includes its lead program, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy being developed for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations, and IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure-associated liver disease.

