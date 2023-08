HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 176.42% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ProPhase Labs is 17.00. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 176.42% from its latest reported closing price of 6.15.

The projected annual revenue for ProPhase Labs is 96MM, an increase of 22.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProPhase Labs. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRPH is 0.05%, a decrease of 21.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.26% to 2,491K shares. The put/call ratio of PRPH is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 408K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares, representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRPH by 24.38% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 301K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares, representing a decrease of 18.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRPH by 12.53% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 176K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidian Wealth Solutions holds 156K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 123K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ProPhase Labs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ProPhase Labs is a diversified medical science and technology company with deep experience with OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. This includes the development and marketing of dietary supplements under the TK Supplements® brand. The Company is also developing ProPhase Diagnostics, Inc. ("ProPhase Diagnostics") to offer COVID-19 and other Respiratory Pathogen Panel (RPP) Molecular tests. The Company also continues to actively pursue strategic investments and acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies and products.

