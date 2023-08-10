HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Precigen (PGEN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 646.49% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Precigen is 9.26. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 646.49% from its latest reported closing price of 1.24.

The projected annual revenue for Precigen is 25MM, an increase of 14.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Precigen. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGEN is 0.02%, a decrease of 92.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 44.10% to 72,816K shares. The put/call ratio of PGEN is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Miller Value Partners holds 9,504K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

LGOAX - Miller Opportunity Trust holds 8,500K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,344K shares, representing an increase of 37.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGEN by 39.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,228K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,901K shares, representing an increase of 31.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGEN by 6.15% over the last quarter.

Iridian Asset Management holds 3,333K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,569K shares, representing a decrease of 7.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGEN by 2.18% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,710K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,363K shares, representing an increase of 12.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGEN by 16.47% over the last quarter.

Precigen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Precigen is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in its core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The Company's technologies enable to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated unique therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization.

