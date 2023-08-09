HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 755.28% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Praxis Precision Medicines is 8.26. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 755.28% from its latest reported closing price of 0.97.

The projected annual revenue for Praxis Precision Medicines is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Praxis Precision Medicines. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 14.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRAX is 0.04%, a decrease of 0.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.28% to 59,360K shares. The put/call ratio of PRAX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Velan Capital Investment Management holds 5,185K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 4,700K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,856K shares, representing an increase of 39.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 47.17% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 4,282K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 4,026K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares, representing an increase of 62.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 18.55% over the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 2,962K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670K shares, representing an increase of 43.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 53.99% over the last quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS) characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to broader neurological and psychiatric disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including multiple disclosed programs across CNS disorders including depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates.

