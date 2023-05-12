HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 793.69% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Praxis Precision Medicines is 9.56. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 793.69% from its latest reported closing price of 1.07.

The projected annual revenue for Praxis Precision Medicines is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Praxis Precision Medicines. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRAX is 0.04%, a decrease of 4.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.30% to 51,032K shares. The put/call ratio of PRAX is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 4,894K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,518K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 2,856K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,156K shares, representing an increase of 59.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 303.22% over the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 2,777K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,459K shares, representing a decrease of 24.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 16.67% over the last quarter.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 2,467K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS) characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to broader neurological and psychiatric disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including multiple disclosed programs across CNS disorders including depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates.

