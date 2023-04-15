HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 856.25% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Praxis Precision Medicines is $9.56. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 856.25% from its latest reported closing price of $1.00.

The projected annual revenue for Praxis Precision Medicines is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 23K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 6.46% over the last quarter.

CIBC Asset Management holds 380K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company.

RYMKX - Russell 2000 1.5x Strategy Fund Class H holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 20.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 1.49% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Extended Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCEQRX - Equity Index Account Class R1 holds 48K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 244 funds or institutions reporting positions in Praxis Precision Medicines. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRAX is 0.04%, a decrease of 11.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.16% to 50,894K shares. The put/call ratio of PRAX is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

Praxis Precision Medicines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS) characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to broader neurological and psychiatric disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including multiple disclosed programs across CNS disorders including depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates.

