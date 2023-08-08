HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 590.30% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Poseida Therapeutics is 13.67. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 590.30% from its latest reported closing price of 1.98.

The projected annual revenue for Poseida Therapeutics is 83MM, a decrease of 40.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Poseida Therapeutics. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 12.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTX is 0.05%, a decrease of 55.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.04% to 45,190K shares. The put/call ratio of PSTX is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pentwater Capital Management holds 5,975K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,735K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,762K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTX by 64.88% over the last quarter.

Silverarc Capital Management holds 2,689K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,230K shares, representing an increase of 17.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTX by 1.12% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 2,650K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 1,928K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,922K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTX by 60.68% over the last quarter.

Poseida Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing our proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. Poseida has discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on our core proprietary platforms, including its non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ site-specific gene editing system and nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Its core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable us to engineer its wholly-owned portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics.

