HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates POET Technologies (POET) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 156.17% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for POET Technologies is 9.35. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $15.22. The average price target represents an increase of 156.17% from its latest reported closing price of 3.65.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for POET Technologies is 2MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in POET Technologies. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POET is 0.04%, an increase of 9.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.60% to 677K shares. The put/call ratio of POET is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paragon Capital Management holds 438K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth holds 112K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POET by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Scotia Capital holds 28K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 25K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 7.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POET by 15.80% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 24K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

See all POET Technologies regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.