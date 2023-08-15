HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.45% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pioneer Power Solutions is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 92.45% from its latest reported closing price of 6.36.

The projected annual revenue for Pioneer Power Solutions is 56MM, an increase of 52.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pioneer Power Solutions. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 12.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPSI is 0.00%, an increase of 10.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 78.21% to 822K shares. The put/call ratio of PPSI is 2.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atria Wealth Solutions holds 295K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 107K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 38K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing a decrease of 65.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPSI by 25.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 35K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pioneer Power Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. manufactures, sells and services a broad range of specialty electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial and backup power markets. The Company's principal products include switchgear and engine-generator controls, complemented by a national field-service network to maintain and repair power generation assets.

