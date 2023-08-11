HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.23% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phathom Pharmaceuticals is 18.87. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 20.23% from its latest reported closing price of 15.70.

The projected annual revenue for Phathom Pharmaceuticals is 37MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phathom Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHAT is 0.19%, an increase of 57.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.07% to 38,756K shares. The put/call ratio of PHAT is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 8,407K shares representing 14.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Medicxi Ventures Management holds 3,761K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,484K shares, representing an increase of 33.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 98.54% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 3,497K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,935K shares, representing an increase of 16.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 172.31% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,182K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,208K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 40.11% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,049K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares, representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders.

