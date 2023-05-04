HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Personalis (PSNL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 173.97% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Personalis is 6.63. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 173.97% from its latest reported closing price of 2.42.

The projected annual revenue for Personalis is 84MM, an increase of 22.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Personalis. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSNL is 0.03%, a decrease of 32.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 37,355K shares. The put/call ratio of PSNL is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 5,780K shares representing 12.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,500K shares, representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 16.18% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 5,666K shares representing 12.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,269K shares, representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,503K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,773K shares, representing a decrease of 7.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 43.18% over the last quarter.

OGGFX - JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 1,538K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,566K shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNL by 32.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,370K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Personalis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient's cancer and immune response. The Personalis® ImmunoID NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The PersonalisClinical Laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as CLIA'88-certified and CAP-accredited.

