HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates PepGen (PEPG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 292.44% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for PepGen is 23.66. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 292.44% from its latest reported closing price of 6.03.

The projected annual revenue for PepGen is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in PepGen. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 6.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEPG is 0.04%, a decrease of 35.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.62% to 17,250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 8,132K shares representing 34.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 1,482K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,545K shares, representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEPG by 38.80% over the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 665K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 651K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 575K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 47.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEPG by 35.72% over the last quarter.

