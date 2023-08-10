HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates PepGen (PEPG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 367.82% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for PepGen is 24.89. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 367.82% from its latest reported closing price of 5.32.

The projected annual revenue for PepGen is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in PepGen. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEPG is 0.06%, a decrease of 15.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 17,539K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 8,132K shares representing 34.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 1,545K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 828K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 665K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 651K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

