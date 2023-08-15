HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 269.07% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for PDS Biotechnology is 19.67. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 269.07% from its latest reported closing price of 5.33.

The projected annual revenue for PDS Biotechnology is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDS Biotechnology. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 12.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDSB is 0.03%, a decrease of 35.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.95% to 7,767K shares. The put/call ratio of PDSB is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 846K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares, representing an increase of 10.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDSB by 51.79% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 596K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares, representing an increase of 24.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDSB by 36.21% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 411K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 584K shares, representing a decrease of 42.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDSB by 43.14% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 404K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares, representing an increase of 10.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDSB by 50.81% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 328K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares, representing a decrease of 15.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDSB by 63.27% over the last quarter.

PDS Biotechnology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company's proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology platform. Versamune® effectively delivers disease-specific antigens for in vivo uptake and processing, while also activating the critical type 1 interferon immunological pathway, resulting in production of potent disease-specific killer T-cells as well as neutralizing antibodies. PDS Biotech has engineered multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize disease cells and effectively attack and destroy them.

