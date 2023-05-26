HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 188.39% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PDS Biotechnology is 19.38. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 188.39% from its latest reported closing price of 6.72.

The projected annual revenue for PDS Biotechnology is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDS Biotechnology. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 9.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDSB is 0.03%, a decrease of 42.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.38% to 7,710K shares. The put/call ratio of PDSB is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 755K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 596K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares, representing an increase of 24.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDSB by 36.21% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 589K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares, representing an increase of 15.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDSB by 49.68% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 584K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDSB by 55.03% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 366K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing an increase of 32.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDSB by 33.19% over the last quarter.

PDS Biotechnology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company's proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology platform. Versamune® effectively delivers disease-specific antigens for in vivo uptake and processing, while also activating the critical type 1 interferon immunological pathway, resulting in production of potent disease-specific killer T-cells as well as neutralizing antibodies. PDS Biotech has engineered multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize disease cells and effectively attack and destroy them.

Key filings for this company:

