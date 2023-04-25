HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 210.76% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PDS Biotechnology is 19.67. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 210.76% from its latest reported closing price of 6.33.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PDS Biotechnology is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDS Biotechnology. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 29.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDSB is 0.05%, an increase of 57.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.29% to 6,936K shares. The put/call ratio of PDSB is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 755K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 559K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares, representing an increase of 26.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDSB by 481.18% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 496K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing an increase of 39.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDSB by 583.35% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 451K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

LPL Financial holds 378K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares, representing a decrease of 30.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDSB by 202.64% over the last quarter.

PDS Biotechnology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company's proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology platform. Versamune® effectively delivers disease-specific antigens for in vivo uptake and processing, while also activating the critical type 1 interferon immunological pathway, resulting in production of potent disease-specific killer T-cells as well as neutralizing antibodies. PDS Biotech has engineered multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize disease cells and effectively attack and destroy them.

See all PDS Biotechnology regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.