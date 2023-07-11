HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.05% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paratek Pharmaceuticals is 3.16. The forecasts range from a low of 2.17 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 45.05% from its latest reported closing price of 2.18.

The projected annual revenue for Paratek Pharmaceuticals is 260MM, an increase of 56.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.36.

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paratek Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRTK is 0.18%, an increase of 66.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.12% to 29,013K shares. The put/call ratio of PRTK is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

AIGH Capital Management holds 2,675K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,157K shares, representing a decrease of 55.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTK by 22.24% over the last quarter.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors holds 2,496K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing an increase of 95.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRTK by 4,411.43% over the last quarter.

Highland Global Allocation Fund holds 2,156K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company.

Omega Fund Management holds 1,971K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General American Investors holds 1,914K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRTK by 35.32% over the last quarter.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases and other public health threats for civilian, government and military use.

