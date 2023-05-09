HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Palatin Technologies (PTN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Palatin Technologies (AMEX:PTN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,840.71% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Palatin Technologies is 43.86. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1,840.71% from its latest reported closing price of 2.26.

The projected annual revenue for Palatin Technologies is 10MM, an increase of 255.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palatin Technologies. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 194.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTN is 0.00%, a decrease of 67.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 134.46% to 1,866K shares. The put/call ratio of PTN is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 847K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 247K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 129K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTN by 59.48% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 116K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTN by 58.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 66K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTN by 62.23% over the last quarter.

Palatin Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders in order to maximize their commercial potential.

