HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 142.86% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orion Energy Systems is 4.08. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 142.86% from its latest reported closing price of 1.68.

The projected annual revenue for Orion Energy Systems is 126MM, an increase of 63.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion Energy Systems. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OESX is 0.12%, an increase of 33.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 19,197K shares. The put/call ratio of OESX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

North Star Investment Management holds 2,742K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,655K shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OESX by 18.49% over the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 2,199K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,087K shares, representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OESX by 26.73% over the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 1,857K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,664K shares, representing an increase of 10.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OESX by 65.76% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,271K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,285K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OESX by 6.99% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 1,259K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368K shares, representing a decrease of 8.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OESX by 31.61% over the last quarter.

Orion Energy Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Orion provides energy-efficient LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. The company helps its customers achieve energy savings with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint and digitize their business.

Additional reading:

