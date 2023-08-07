HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Opko Health (OPK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 121.26% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Opko Health is 4.40. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 121.26% from its latest reported closing price of 1.99.
The projected annual revenue for Opko Health is 863MM, a decrease of 0.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.22.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opko Health. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 6.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPK is 0.04%, a decrease of 54.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.16% to 187,730K shares. The put/call ratio of OPK is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,729K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,078K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,950K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 13.41% over the last quarter.
IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 8,756K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,366K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 14.08% over the last quarter.
Geode Capital Management holds 8,411K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,987K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 13.81% over the last quarter.
Millennium Management holds 6,422K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,720K shares, representing an increase of 42.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 108.93% over the last quarter.
Opko Health Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Opko Health Inc. is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies.
