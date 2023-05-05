HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Opko Health (OPK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 192.72% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Opko Health is 4.95. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 192.72% from its latest reported closing price of 1.69.

The projected annual revenue for Opko Health is 863MM, a decrease of 5.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opko Health. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPK is 0.08%, an increase of 49.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 195,873K shares. The put/call ratio of OPK is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,729K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,950K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,779K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 37.80% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 9,366K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,851K shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 36.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,987K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,829K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 37.58% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,786K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,968K shares, representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 54.77% over the last quarter.

Opko Health Background Information

Opko Health Inc. is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies.

