HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Opgen (OPGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Opgen (NASDAQ:OPGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 378.05% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Opgen is 3.06. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 378.05% from its latest reported closing price of 0.64.

The projected annual revenue for Opgen is 7MM, an increase of 120.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opgen. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 94.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPGN is 0.00%, a decrease of 80.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 100.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 197K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPGN by 57.41% over the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Opgen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OpGen, Inc. (Gaithersburg, MD, USA) is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease. Along with subsidiaries, Curetis GmbH and Ares Genetics GmbH, OpGen is developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections to improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs. OpGen's product portfolio includes Unyvero, Acuitas®AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas® Lighthouse, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, using NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction.

