HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Opgen (OPGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Opgen (NASDAQ:OPGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4,503.91% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Opgen is 32.23. The forecasts range from a low of 3.23 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4,503.91% from its latest reported closing price of 0.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Opgen is 7MM, an increase of 120.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opgen. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPGN is 0.00%, a decrease of 55.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 97.43% to 53K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,306K shares representing 21.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 771K shares, representing an increase of 40.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPGN by 7.38% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 445K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPGN by 52.44% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 197K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPGN by 57.41% over the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 72K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 61K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Opgen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OpGen, Inc. (Gaithersburg, MD, USA) is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease. Along with subsidiaries, Curetis GmbH and Ares Genetics GmbH, OpGen is developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections to improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs. OpGen's product portfolio includes Unyvero, Acuitas®AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas® Lighthouse, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, using NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.