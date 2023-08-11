News & Insights

HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Buy Recommendation

August 11, 2023 — 01:57 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 650.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Onconova Therapeutics is 7.65. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 650.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1.02.

The projected annual revenue for Onconova Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 1.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onconova Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONTX is 0.00%, an increase of 22.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.31% to 1,442K shares. ONTX / Onconova Therapeutics Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ONTX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ONTX / Onconova Therapeutics Inc Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 366K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 237K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 170K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 145K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing a decrease of 15.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONTX by 4.80% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 82K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONTX by 52.59% over the last quarter.

Onconova Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Onconova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The Company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

