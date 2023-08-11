HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates OmniAb (OABI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.09% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for OmniAb is 10.58. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 83.09% from its latest reported closing price of 5.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for OmniAb is 74MM, an increase of 12.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in OmniAb. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OABI is 0.09%, an increase of 13.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.76% to 82,031K shares. The put/call ratio of OABI is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,618K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,582K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OABI by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,470K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,123K shares, representing an increase of 6.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OABI by 10.84% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 4,400K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,779K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,784K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OABI by 15.19% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 3,669K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,282K shares, representing an increase of 10.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OABI by 43.98% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.