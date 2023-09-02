HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 225.57% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Omega Therapeutics is 11.95. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 225.57% from its latest reported closing price of 3.67.

The projected annual revenue for Omega Therapeutics is 1MM, a decrease of 78.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omega Therapeutics. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 48.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMGA is 0.25%, an increase of 22.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 51,296K shares. The put/call ratio of OMGA is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flagship Pioneering holds 29,226K shares representing 53.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harbourvest Partners holds 3,512K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,533K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 1,859K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,857K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMGA by 12.29% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,576K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares, representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMGA by 11.40% over the last quarter.

