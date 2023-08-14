HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 388.25% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ocuphire Pharma is 20.60. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 388.25% from its latest reported closing price of 4.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ocuphire Pharma is 19MM, a decrease of 57.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocuphire Pharma. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 13.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCUP is 0.05%, an increase of 24.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 3,665K shares. The put/call ratio of OCUP is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 849K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCUP by 21.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 568K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares, representing an increase of 20.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCUP by 23.36% over the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 485K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCUP by 6.00% over the last quarter.

Richmond Brothers holds 342K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 341K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCUP by 11.49% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 225K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ocuphire Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ocuphire is a publicly traded, clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. Ocuphire's pipeline currently includes two small- molecule product candidates targeting front and back of the eye indications. The company's lead product candidate, Nyxol® Eye Drops, is a once-dailypreservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selectivealpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, and is being developed for several indications, including dim light or night vision disturbances (NVD), reversal pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (RM), and presbyopia. Ocuphire's second product candidate, APX3330, is a twice- a-day oral tablet, designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Nyxol is entering Phase 3 clinical development for NVD and RM, and Phase 2 for presbyopia. APX3330 is entering Phase 2 clinical development for DR/DME. As part of its strategy, Ocuphire will continue to explore opportunities to acquire additional ophthalmic assets and to seek strategic partners for late stage development, regulatory preparation and commercialization of drugs in key global markets.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.