HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Oculis Holding (OCS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Oculis Holding (NASDAQ:OCS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 132.57% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oculis Holding is 31.28. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 132.57% from its latest reported closing price of 13.45.

The projected annual revenue for Oculis Holding is 0MM, a decrease of 47.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oculis Holding. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCS is 1.14%, a decrease of 13.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 3,125K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor holds 2,381K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nan Fung Group Holdings holds 651K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA holds 65K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ergoteles holds 20K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

