HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Oculis Holding (OCS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Oculis Holding (NASDAQ:OCS) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 154.93% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oculis Holding is 31.28. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 154.93% from its latest reported closing price of 12.27.
The projected annual revenue for Oculis Holding is 0MM, a decrease of 47.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.45.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oculis Holding. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 333.33% in the last quarter.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor holds 2,381K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Nan Fung Group Holdings holds 651K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA holds 65K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. holds 33K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Hrt Financial holds 25K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
