HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 385.05% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ocular Therapeutix is 13.39. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 385.05% from its latest reported closing price of 2.76.

The projected annual revenue for Ocular Therapeutix is 77MM, an increase of 41.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocular Therapeutix. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 7.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCUL is 0.08%, a decrease of 5.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.75% to 45,048K shares. The put/call ratio of OCUL is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Summer Road holds 6,122K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 5,780K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,106K shares, representing a decrease of 5.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 25.98% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,397K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares, representing an increase of 56.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 94.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,312K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deltec Asset Management holds 1,975K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 10.58% over the last quarter.

Ocular Therapeutix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix's first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use, is FDA-approved for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. Ocular Therapeutix has also submitted a Supplemental NDA for DEXTENZA to include the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis as an additional approved indication. Ocular Therapeutix's earlier stage development assets currently in Phase 1 clinical trials include OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases and OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular Therapeutix is currently evaluating each of OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in Phase 2 clinical trials. Also, in collaboration with Regeneron, OTX-AFS (aflibercept suprachoroidal injection) is in pre-clinical development as an extended-delivery formulation of aflibercept for the treatment of retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure® Sealant is an FDA-approved device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

