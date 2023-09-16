HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.14% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nuvectis Pharma is 20.91. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 49.14% from its latest reported closing price of 14.02.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nuvectis Pharma is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuvectis Pharma. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 246.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVCT is 0.01%, an increase of 87.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 157.61% to 1,303K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 181K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 139K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 113K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 68.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVCT by 254.22% over the last quarter.

Baldwin Brothers holds 90K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing a decrease of 59.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVCT by 23.33% over the last quarter.

Forbes J M & Co Llp holds 67K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.