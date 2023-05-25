HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates NRX Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 699.25% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for NRX Pharmaceuticals is 5.36. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 699.25% from its latest reported closing price of 0.67.

The projected annual revenue for NRX Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in NRX Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRXP is 0.03%, an increase of 0.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.36% to 3,814K shares. The put/call ratio of NRXP is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 979K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 414K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRXP by 45.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 379K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IBB - iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF holds 259K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRXP by 23.97% over the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 231K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing an increase of 22.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRXP by 21.30% over the last quarter.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NeuroRx draws upon more than 100 years of collective drug development experience from senior executives of AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer, and PPD. In addition to its work on Aviptadil, NeuroRx has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation and a Special Protocol Agreement to develop NRX-101 in suicidal bipolar depression and is currently in Phase 3 trials. Its executive team is led by Prof. Jonathan C. Javitt, MD, MPH, who has served as a health advisor to four Presidential administrations and worked on paradigm-changing drug development projects for Merck, Allergan, Pharmacia, Pfizer, Novartis, and Mannkind, together with Robert Besthof, MIM, who served as the Global Vice President (Commercial) for Pfizer's Neuroscience and Pain Division. NeuroRx recently announced a plan to complete a business combination with Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp ('BRPA'), and intends to apply for listing on the NASDAQ under the proposed symbol 'NRXP'.

