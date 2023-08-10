HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Novavax (NVAX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 215.17% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Novavax is 22.44. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 215.17% from its latest reported closing price of 7.12.

The projected annual revenue for Novavax is 1,367MM, a decrease of 14.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novavax. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 10.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVAX is 0.07%, a decrease of 51.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.52% to 63,504K shares. The put/call ratio of NVAX is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 9,674K shares representing 11.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,718K shares, representing an increase of 51.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVAX by 72.68% over the last quarter.

Shah Capital Management holds 5,481K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,251K shares, representing an increase of 22.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVAX by 20.73% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,540K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,822K shares, representing an increase of 20.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVAX by 17.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,637K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,573K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVAX by 36.19% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,490K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 762K shares, representing an increase of 69.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVAX by 98.71% over the last quarter.

Novavax Background Information

Novavax, Inc. is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. Novavax is conducting late-stage clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults and will be advanced for regulatory submission. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

