HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates My Size (MYSZ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.11% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for My Size is $2.04. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 51.11% from its latest reported closing price of $1.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 87K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in My Size. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 78.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYSZ is 0.00%, a decrease of 71.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 81.59% to 87K shares.

My Size Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

My Size, Inc. has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries.

See all My Size regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.