HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates My Size (MYSZ) Buy Recommendation

April 18, 2023 — 05:27 am EDT

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.11% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for My Size is $2.04. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 51.11% from its latest reported closing price of $1.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MYSZ / My Size, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 87K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in My Size. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 78.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYSZ is 0.00%, a decrease of 71.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 81.59% to 87K shares.

My Size Background Information
My Size, Inc. has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries.

