HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Mustang Bio (MBIO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,371.38% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mustang Bio is 64.00. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1,371.38% from its latest reported closing price of 4.35.

The projected annual revenue for Mustang Bio is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mustang Bio. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBIO is 0.01%, a decrease of 4.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.32% to 11,252K shares. The put/call ratio of MBIO is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,563K shares representing 19.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 1,446K shares representing 17.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,174K shares representing 14.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,481K shares, representing a decrease of 26.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBIO by 28.70% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,072K shares representing 13.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBIO by 18.82% over the last quarter.

IBB - iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF holds 678K shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBIO by 19.35% over the last quarter.

Mustang Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mustang Bio, Inc. ("Mustang") is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today's medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases. Mustang aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market. Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as a lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID. Mustang is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Key filings for this company:

