HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - (MLTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - (NASDAQ:MLTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.10% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - is 61.81. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 10.10% from its latest reported closing price of 56.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics -. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 76.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLTX is 0.54%, an increase of 43.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.34% to 45,300K shares. The put/call ratio of MLTX is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 21,751K shares representing 40.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 6,892K shares representing 12.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,065K shares, representing an increase of 12.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 127.84% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,923K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,886K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 94.28% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 1,725K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,372K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,669K shares, representing a decrease of 21.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 89.92% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.