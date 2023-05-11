HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - (MLTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - (NASDAQ:MLTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.80% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - is 34.11. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 20.80% from its latest reported closing price of 28.24.

The projected annual revenue for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics -. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 1,766.67% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 21,751K shares representing 49.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 6,065K shares representing 13.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,886K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,686K shares, representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 45.27% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 1,000K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 876K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company.

