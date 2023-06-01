HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 828.22% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Monopar Therapeutics is 9.08. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 828.22% from its latest reported closing price of 0.98.

The projected annual revenue for Monopar Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monopar Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNPR is 0.00%, a decrease of 97.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.73% to 276K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 42K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 37K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNPR by 43.10% over the last quarter.

Kestra Private Wealth Services holds 23K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

Monopar Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients. Monopar's pipeline consists of Validive for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; camsirubicin for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; and a late-stagepreclinical antibody, MNPR-101, for advanced cancers and severe COVID-19.

Key filings for this company:

