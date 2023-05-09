HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Mitek Systems (MITK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.38% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mitek Systems is 17.60. The forecasts range from a low of 13.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 93.38% from its latest reported closing price of 9.10.

The projected annual revenue for Mitek Systems is 170MM, an increase of 21.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitek Systems. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITK is 0.13%, a decrease of 8.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.94% to 33,782K shares. The put/call ratio of MITK is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blue Grotto Capital holds 4,076K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,781K shares, representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 2,752K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,757K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 3.76% over the last quarter.

Toronado Partners holds 2,635K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 16.92% over the last quarter.

Independent Advisor Alliance holds 1,773K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,770K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 99.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,392K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing an increase of 20.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 22.71% over the last quarter.

Mitek Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mitek Systems Inc. is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek's identity verification solutions enable organizations to verify an individual's identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe.

