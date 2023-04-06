HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.10% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mirum Pharmaceuticals is $52.66. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 113.10% from its latest reported closing price of $24.71.

The projected annual revenue for Mirum Pharmaceuticals is $147MM, an increase of 91.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gradient Investments holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 155K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIRM by 99.99% over the last quarter.

International Biotechnology Trust holds 68K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 86.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIRM by 555.19% over the last quarter.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 25K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIRM by 12.36% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,409K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares, representing an increase of 34.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIRM by 44.83% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mirum Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIRM is 0.31%, a decrease of 16.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.14% to 37,129K shares. The put/call ratio of MIRM is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia. Mirum has submitted an NDA for maralixibat in the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS. Additionally, Mirum's marketing authorization application for the treatment of pediatric patients with PFIC2 has been accepted for review (validated) by the European Medicines Agency.

