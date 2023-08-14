News & Insights

HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) Buy Recommendation

August 14, 2023 — 04:10 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 356.91% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Milestone Pharmaceuticals is 14.48. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 356.91% from its latest reported closing price of 3.17.

The projected annual revenue for Milestone Pharmaceuticals is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Milestone Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 9.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIST is 0.10%, a decrease of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 21,465K shares. MIST / Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MIST is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIST / Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Rtw Investments holds 3,256K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,552K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,647K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIST by 8.51% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 2,209K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,729K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,995K shares, representing a decrease of 15.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIST by 10.63% over the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 1,326K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of etripamil, a Phase 3 clinical-stage program, for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. Milestone Pharmaceuticals operates in Canada and the United States.

