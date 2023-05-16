HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 263.42% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Milestone Pharmaceuticals is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 263.42% from its latest reported closing price of 4.21.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Milestone Pharmaceuticals is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Milestone Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIST is 0.10%, an increase of 44.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.14% to 21,652K shares. The put/call ratio of MIST is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 3,256K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,315K shares, representing a decrease of 32.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIST by 23.41% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,552K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,647K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIST by 73.44% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 2,209K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,729K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,995K shares, representing a decrease of 15.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIST by 10.63% over the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 1,326K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of etripamil, a Phase 3 clinical-stage program, for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. Milestone Pharmaceuticals operates in Canada and the United States.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.