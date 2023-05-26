HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Microvast Holdings (MVST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 474.65% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Microvast Holdings is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 474.65% from its latest reported closing price of 1.42.

The projected annual revenue for Microvast Holdings is 436MM, an increase of 103.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microvast Holdings. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVST is 0.02%, a decrease of 51.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.05% to 68,241K shares. The put/call ratio of MVST is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Owl Creek Asset Management holds 6,446K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 5,010K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,078K shares, representing an increase of 18.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVST by 61.85% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,881K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,491K shares, representing an increase of 48.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVST by 64.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,658K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DRIV - Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF holds 4,377K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,631K shares, representing an increase of 17.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVST by 27.86% over the last quarter.

Microvast Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Microvast, Inc. is a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extend from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to battery packs. By integrating the process from raw material to system assembly, Microvast has developed a family of products covering a breadth of market applications. Microvast was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Key filings for this company:

